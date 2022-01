Labour: Businesses still don't have certainty from govt

Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves says the government still does not have a plan or certainty for working people and businesses amidst rising Omicron cases.

Her comments come after Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced three new measures to help businesses through the oncoming wave of infections.

Report by Alibhaiz.

