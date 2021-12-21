Rite Aid To Close Over 60 Stores

On Dec.

21, the company announced it will shutter another 63 stores.

The closures are meant to help Rite Aid "reduce costs, drive improved profitability and ensure that we have a healthy foundation to grow from.".

The pharmacy chain said it will save them about $25 million per year.

Currently, Rite Aid has about 2,500 stores throughout 19 states.

CVS also recently announced it would be closing 900 stores over the next three years.

E-commerce has undoubtedly played a role in prompting these closures.

As more and more consumers opt to fill their prescriptions and shop for other items online.

Convenience and an abundance of caution amid the omnipresent coronavirus appear to take precedent for now