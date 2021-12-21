WHO Officials Sound the Alarm on Omicron

Reuters reports World Health Organization officials say the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is quickly outpacing the previously dominant Delta strain.

There is now consistent evidence that Omicron is spreading significantly faster than the Delta variant.

, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general World Health Organization, via Reuters.

Experts say it would be "unwise" to assume the new variant is less severe than previous strains.

It is more likely people vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19 could be infected or re-infected.

The WHO urges all to postpone holiday festivities this year.

WHO officials say holiday gatherings this year could ultimately result in "increased cases, overwhelmed health systems and more deaths.".

An event canceled is better than a life canceled.

, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general World Health Organization, via Reuters.

Despite rising fears, WHO officials say 2022 could be the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.

(We) hope to consign this disease to a relatively mild disease that is easily prevented, that is easily treated.

, Mike Ryan, emergency expert WHO, via Reuters.

If we can keep virus transmission to a minimum, then we can bring the pandemic to an end.

, Mike Ryan, emergency expert WHO, via Reuters.

