Coal Miners Call On Manchin to Vote Yes on Build Back Better

CNN reports West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin has received pleas from coal miners to reconsider his vote on President Biden's Build Back Better plan.

The United Mine Workers of America released a statement hoping to sway the Senator's decision just one day after Manchin had all but killed the bill's chances.

We are disappointed that the bill will not pass.

, Cecil Roberts, president United Mine Workers of America, via CNN.

We urge Senator Manchin to... work with his colleagues to pass something that will help keep coal miners working.

, Cecil Roberts, president United Mine Workers of America, via CNN.

The United Mine Workers of America is the country's largest mining union.

The union claims that Build Back Better contains a few items that are crucial to the lives of those who work in the countries' coal mines.

Senator Manchin stood opposed to Biden's plan, citing pandemic concerns and the ongoing inflation problem in the United States.

Manchin expressed fears of explaining such impactful legislation to his constituents in West Virginia.

I have always said, "If I can't go back home and explain it, I can't vote for it.", Joe Manchin, Senator West Virginia, via CNN.

Despite my best efforts, I cannot explain the sweeping Build Back Better Act in West Virginia and I cannot vote to move forward... , Joe Manchin, Senator West Virginia, via CNN.

