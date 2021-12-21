How TikTok became obsessed with a 'Sesame Street' clip

People can't get enough of Elmo's music after a clip of a Sesame Street song went viral on TikTok."Why does Elmo sound so sassy," Chelsey Vogt asked when she uploaded the original clip.The song "I Wonder, What if, Let's Try!" featured actress Hailee Steinfeld in an episode of Sesame Street...where Elmo had to figure out how to build something without the help of any blocks."A water bottle and a paper towel roll," Elmo sang with attitude.TikTokers quickly became ironically obsessed with the Sesame Street bop.

The Elmo sound has since been used in over 28,000 TikTok videos."I wonder what the mentally stable side of TikTok is jamming out to right because I know it's not this," @satans.sugarbaby said lip-syncing to the song