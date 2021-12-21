Death on the Nile Movie Trailer

Death on the Nile Movie Trailer - Plot synopsis: Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot's Egyptian vacation aboard a glamorous river steamer turns into a terrifying search for a murderer when a picture-perfect couple's idyllic honeymoon is tragically cut short.

Set against an epic landscape of sweeping desert vistas and the majestic Giza pyramids, this dramatic tale of love gone wrong features a cosmopolitan group of impeccably dressed travelers and enough wicked twists and turns to leave audiences guessing until the final, shocking denouement.

Directed by Kenneth Branagh starring Kenneth Branagh, Gal Gadot, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Letitia Wright, Dawn French, Rose Leslie, Sophie Okonedo, Ali Fazal, Emma Mackey, Jennifer Saunders, Tom Bateman, Armie Hammer release date February 11, 2021