Kanye West and Vinetria Break Up

'Page Six' reports the 44-year-old rapper and 22-year-old model have called it quits after dating for a few months.

The breakup comes amid West's impending divorce from Kim Kardashian.

The rapper also publicly asked Kardashian to "run right back" to him while performing with Drake recently.

Kardashian, who has recently said via court documents that their marriage can't be saved, thought West's plea was particularly "strange" since he was still dating Vinetria at the time.

She thinks it’s strange that Kanye keeps saying he wants her back, but all the while he’s got the [22-year-old] model at his Malibu house, Source, to 'Page Six'.

Sources say West has still been invited to spend the holidays with the family.

Kardashian wants to make things as normal as possible for their kids and "wants Kanye to be a big part" of their lives.

But Kardashian's new boyfriend, Pete Davidson, has also reportedly been invited to partake in the family's festivities, so we'll see if they can play nice.

