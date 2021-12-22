'Merry Christmas': World's first SMS sells for €107,000 at NFT auction

Vodafone auctions the world's first SMS, sent in December 1992, in the form of a Non-Fungible Token (NFT), a certificate guaranteeing its ownership, for 107,000 euros.
Vodafone auctions the world's first SMS, sent in December 1992, in the form of a Non-Fungible Token (NFT), a certificate guaranteeing its ownership, for 107,000 euros.
The first text message ever sent read “Merry Christmas” and it sold on Tuesday December 21 for over $120,000 as an NFT at a..
The historic 15 character-long SMS will be auctioned off to help the displaced refugees across the globe.