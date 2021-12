Big Ben to ring in new year following four-year restoration effort

Big Ben will ring in the new year for the first time in four years as work to restore the Palace of Westminster's Elizabeth Tower nears its end.

The clock's mechanic Ian Westworth talks about the painstaking effort it took to restore the tower and reveals how its quirky name came about.

Report by Czubalam.

