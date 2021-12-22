Mariah Carey Gets Help from her Twins and 2 Dogs to Sing 'All I Want for Christmas Is You'

Mariah Carey posted a sweet video of her children, Moroccan and Monroe, and her dogs helping her sing one of her most famous tunes
Mariah Carey posted a sweet video of her children, Moroccan and Monroe, and her dogs helping her sing one of her most famous tunes
Nothing sets a festive vibe for a holiday get together like a good playlist. Unfortunately, Christmas music can sometimes feel —..
Each year, the exuberant feelings and festivities associated with the holiday season are embodied through Mariah Carey’s..