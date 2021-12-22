Fans Fed Up As Multiple 'Call of Duty' Titles Experience Game-Breaking Bugs

Kotaku reports that 'Call of Duty' fans have taken to social media to vent their frustrations and document widespread crashes, bugs and endless queues.

The problem has reportedly been ongoing for days, with 'Modern Warfare' players complaining that the game is broken.

Meanwhile, 'Warzone' players have also reportedly faced widespread issues following the launch of the game's new Caldera map.

According to Kotaku, the release of the new map came as many Activision QA testers went on strike following announced layoffs.

One of the most reported issues across several 'Call of Duty' titles appears to be an endless loop flickering between the home menu and the loading screen.

On Twitter, players have shared footage of the bug affecting 'Modern Warfare,' 'Vanguard' and 'Warzone.'

We’re working to fix an issue causing players to get caught in an update loop, Activision's support page, via Kotaku.

In some cases, the game appears to be uninstalling and reinstalling game data, Activision's support page, via Kotaku.

Accorrding to Activision's support page, the problems are mostly being reported by players on Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

Kotaku reports that Activision recommends players delete the cache data on their consoles.

Meanwhile, 'Modern Warfare' players have reported everything from installation issues to crashes, freezes and never-ending queue times.

