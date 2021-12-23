Diary of a Wimpy Kid Movie (2022) - Inspiration

Diary of a Wimpy Kid Movie (2022) - Inspiration featurette - Watch as Jeff Kinney shares his story of inspiration for Diary of a Wimpy Kid.

The first book in Jeff Kinney’s worldwide bestselling series comes to Disney+ in the all-new animated adventure “Diary of a Wimpy Kid.” Greg Heffley is a scrawny but ambitious kid with an active imagination and big plans to be rich and famous – he just has to survive middle school first.

To make matters worse, Greg’s lovable best friend Rowley seems to coast through life and succeed at everything without even trying!

As details of his hilarious – and often disastrous – attempts to fit in fill the pages of his journal, Greg learns to appreciate true friends and the satisfaction that comes from standing up for what is right.

Directed by Swinton Scott and written and produced by Jeff Kinney, “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” features the voices of Brady Noon as Greg Heffley, Ethan William Childress as Rowley Jefferson, and Chris Diamantopoulos as Frank Heffley.