Disney's Encanto Movie - Behind the Lyrics

Disney's Encanto Movie - "Behind the Lyrics" Featurette - Disney+ kicks off holiday festivities this Friday, December 24, when Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Encanto” launches on the streamer.

In a new featurette, Lin-Manuel Miranda—who wrote eight original songs for the film—teams up with the voice of Mirabel, Stephanie Beatriz, to share insights about several of the film’s songs.

Miranda, who visited Colombia with directors Jared Bush and Byron Howard in 2018, infused the songs with the rhythms, instrumentation and varied styles of the South American country’s music.

“’Encanto’ takes place in rural Colombia,” said Miranda, “and the music that comes out of Colombia is so beautiful.” In the film, Mirabel often reveals her internal struggles and revelations through song.

Said Beatriz, “There’s something that clicks inside her where she realizes the wheels are in motion for her to chase down her destiny.

I like these heroine songs so much.

We go on this major journey with the character and suddenly we know her better from the inside.” Celebrate with Miranda, Beatriz and the rest of the “Encanto” family when “Encanto” debuts on Disney+ on Christmas Eve.