Ranveer Singh gets a tight hug from Kapil Dev at '83' screening

Sporting a ponytail, and looking very much the man of the occasion in his white tuxedo and black bowtie, Ranveer Singh greeted his '83' co-stars and the beaming members of the 1983 World Cup-winning cricket team -- known in their time as Kapil's Devils -- as they walked the red carpet with their wives for the special screening of the year's most-anticipated film in Mumbai on Wednesday night.

