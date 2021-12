The King's Man Movie Clip - Think a Knife Can Beat a Bullet

The King's Man Movie Clip - Think a Knife Can Beat a Bullet - Plot synopsis: In the early years of the 20th century, the Kingsman agency is formed to stand against a cabal plotting a war to wipe out millions.

US Release Date: December 22, 2021 Starring: Ralph Fiennes, Harris Dickinson, Gemma Arterton Directed By: Matthew Vaughn