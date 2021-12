Uttar Pradesh imposes ‘Night Curfew’ from December 25, caps guest limit for marriages |Oneindia News

As the cases of the Omicron variant of the SARS-COV2 virus are on the rise in the country, the state of Uttar Pradesh has imposed a night curfew from December 25th.

The curfew will be in place from 11 pm to 5 am.

#UttarPradesh #NightCurfew #Omicron