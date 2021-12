Kangana At Police Station, Aishwarya Questioned By ED, Priyanka On Removing Jonas | Week's Top 10

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan questioned by Ed in Panama Papers case, Kangana Ranaut records her statement in connection t Khalistani post, Shilpa Shetty supports husband Raj Kundra after he gave his first reaction in Adult Video case.

Watch the Top 10 Controversy On Bollywood Now's Weekly Wrap.