Delhi night curfew starts today, Covid spikes, yellow alert next? | Oneindia News

Night curfew will be imposed in Delhi from today, December 27th, from 11 pm to 5 am.

Amid rising Covid cases and movement restrictions, the possibility of a yellow alert is high.

What shuts in case of yellow warning?

