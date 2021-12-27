President Biden on Omicron Surge: 'We Have More Work to Do'

On Dec.

27, President Joe Biden reassured Americans his administration will address the country's needs as the Omicron variant surges.

Last week, many citizens of the United States encountered problems when trying to locate a COVID-19 test.

Seeing how tough it was for some folks to get a test this weekend shows that we have more work to do.

, President Joe Biden, on-call with COVID response team, via Reuters.

Biden expressed disappointment for the American people.

It's clearly not enough.

, President Joe Biden, on-call with COVID response team, via Reuters.

According to Reuters, U.S. officials are bracing themselves for an influx of cases following this year's holiday season.

.

Data shows in the last week, the average amount of new cases jumped 55%.

The United States is now averaging over 205,000 new COVID-19 infections each day.

Infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci advises Americans to avoid large holiday gatherings.

When we are talking about a New Year's Eve party ... I would recommend strongly stay away from that this year.

, Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to White House, via CNN.

We really still need to be extremely careful.

, Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to White House, via MSNBC