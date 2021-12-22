Biden Praises Trump Administration's Development of COVID-19 Vaccines

On December 21, President Joe Biden gave credit to the Trump administration for its development of the Covid-19 vaccine.

CNN reports that Biden found common ground with his predecessor over their support for Covid booster shots.

"I got my booster shot as soon as they were available," Biden said during a speech from the White House about his administration's efforts to address the Omicron variant of Covid-19, adding, "and just the other day former President Trump announced he had gotten his booster shot.".

"It may be one of the few things he and I agree on," Biden continued.

"People with booster shots are highly protected.

Join them.

Join us.".

Recent data published by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests that unvaccinated people are 10 times more likely to test positive and 20 times more likely to die of Covid.

While speaking on December 21, Biden praised Trump's administration for developing the vaccine early on in the pandemic.

Let me be clear.

Thanks to the prior administration and our scientific community, America was one of the first countries to get the vaccine, President Joe Biden, via CNN.

Thanks to my administration and the hard work of Americans, we led a roll out, made America among the world leaders in getting shots in arms, President Joe Biden, via CNN