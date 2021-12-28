Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Slams LeBron James Over COVID Meme

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar , Slams LeBron James, Over COVID Meme.

Basketball legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar didn't take kindly to a recent Instagram post authored by LeBron James.

The post contained a meme with three versions of Spider-Man pointing, only this time the labels read "cold," "flu" and "covid.".

The caption of James' post reads, "help me out folks.".

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar took to Substack to vocalize his frustration with James' apparent lack of education about COVID-19.

The NBA Hall of Famer didn't mince words, calling the post "a blow to his worthy legacy.".

The meme’s implication is that LeBron doesn’t understand the difference among these three illnesses.

, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, former professional basketball player, via Sporting News.

Abdul-Jabbar believes that James' commentary on coronavirus vaccines could negatively affect the Black community.

Earlier this year, LeBron opted to decline taking a public stance on coronavirus vaccines, saying it wasn't "something political or racism or police brutality.".

Abdul-Jabbar is at odds with this mindset, saying the COVID-19 pandemic has "unequally affected many racial and ethnic minority groups...".

The communities of People of Color are still suffering at a much higher rate than white communities.

