CDC Shortens Recommended Length of Time for COVID-19 Isolation and Quarantine

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced the changes on Dec.

27.

For those who test positive for COVID-19 and don't have symptoms, isolation is now recommended for five days instead of 10.

But after those five days, the CDC advises continuing to wear a mask around others for an additional five days.

The same advisement applies to those who are fully vaccinated or not vaccinated at all.

The CDC also said that those who have received a booster may not need to isolate.

The change is motivated by science demonstrating that the majority of SARS-CoV-2 transmission occurs early in the course of illness, generally in the 1-2 days prior to onset of symptoms and the 2-3 days after.

, CDC, via statement.

Therefore, people who test positive should isolate for five days and, if asymptomatic at that time, they may leave isolation if they can continue to mask for five days to minimize the risk of infecting others, CDC, via statement.

Alternatively, if a five-day quarantine is not feasible, it is imperative that an exposed person wear a well-fitting mask at all times when around others for 10 days after exposure, CDC, via statement