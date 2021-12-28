Former cricketer Dinesh Mongia joins BJP ahead of Punjab Assembly Elections 2022 | OneIndia News

Former cricketer Dinesh Mongia joined the BJP today at a ceremony in the party's Delhi office.
Three Punjab MLAs - Fateh Jung Bajwa, Balwinder Singh Laddi and Rana Gurmeet Sodhi - have also joined the BJP.
"Today, there is no other party that can work better than the BJP for the development of the country," Mongia said.
