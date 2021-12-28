Ozzy Osbourne Announces NFT Collection

On Dec.

27, the Prince of Darkness announced he will be releasing 9,666 digital bats, or Cryptobatz, as he dives into the world of NFTs.

The Cryptobatz are a nod to the 1982 concert in which he bit the head off a bat on stage.

Osbourne's Cryptobatz also have the ability to "bite" other NFTs.

Every Cryptobat holds an innovative power ... the ability to 'bite' an NFT from a different blue chip project and create a 'mutantbat' that shares the DNA of both tokens, Cryptobatz description, via the Ozzy Osbourne website.

Every Cryptobat can bite once and once only, so choose carefully, as what you choose to bite will dictate which mutantbat you create, Cryptobatz description, via the Ozzy Osbourne website.

Other celebrities to get in on the NFT craze include Ellen DeGeneres, who auctioned an NFT of herself holding a cat drawing.

Snoop Dogg, who auctioned an NFT sitcom featuring himself with the Harlem Globetrotters.

And Jack Dorsey, who auctioned his first-ever tweet.

