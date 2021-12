Karan Takes A Dig At Kartik?, Saif Gets Emotional, Priyanka's Biopic To Be Made? | Top 10 News

Karan Johar takes an indirect dig on Kartik Aaryan, Saif Ali Khan gets emotional watching Sara Ali Khan's performance in Atrangi Re, Rajesh Khanna Biopic to go on floors.

Know The Top 10 News Of The Day.