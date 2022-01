Lal Bahadur Shastri’s son Sunil Shastri to re-join Congress meets Priyanka Gandhi Vadra | Oneindia

Son of former Indian Prime Minister and Congress leader Lal Bhadur Shastri, Sunil Shastri is set to re-join the grand old party and met with Congress party’s General Secretary, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in New Delhi.

