Saturday, January 8, 2022

Wake Up Weather

16 WAPT's Meteorologist Adam McWilliams has the latest forecast for Jackson and Central Mississippi.

Alright, we're watching showers andthunderstorms in the forecast for thisevening.

As we head into tomorrowmorning again, temperatures are goingto be in the seventies friday is gonnabe a quiet day, maybe a few showersaround during the afternoon impact day.On saturday, strong thunderstorms inthe afternoon with a very strong coldfront moving through and then thetemperatures fall out as we headtowards sunday and monday highs in theforty's lows in the twenties.

