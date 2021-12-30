Wake Up Weather

Alright, we're watching showers andthunderstorms in the forecast for thisevening.

As we head into tomorrowmorning again, temperatures are goingto be in the seventies friday is gonnabe a quiet day, maybe a few showersaround during the afternoon impact day.On saturday, strong thunderstorms inthe afternoon with a very strong coldfront moving through and then thetemperatures fall out as we headtowards sunday and monday highs in theforty's lows in the twenties.