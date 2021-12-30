LL Cool J Drops Out of ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ After Testing Positive for COVID-19

The rapper was scheduled to headline the annual New Year's Eve event in Times Square.

On Dec.

29, he confirmed to 'Entertainment Tonight' that he has since dropped out due to contracting coronavirus.

I know it’s disappointing to the millions of fans but my test came back positive for COVID, which means I’ll no longer be able to perform as scheduled at NYRE, LL Cool J, via statement to 'ET'.

We were ready and I was really looking forward to ringing in 2022 in my hometown in a special way, but for now I wish everyone a healthy and happy New Year.

The best is yet to come!, LL Cool J, via statement to 'ET'.

Chlöe has also canceled her performance, but no other details have been provided.

Others who are still on the roster include Journey, Karol G, Avril Lavigne and Travis Barker.

Big Boi and Sleepy Brown, French Montana, Macklemore with Ryan Lewis and Windser, One Republic and more.

The show will start Dec.

31 at 8 pm ET on ABC