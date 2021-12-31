'Liger' first glimpse OUT: Vijay Deverakonda turns on the BEAST mode

Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda has come together with director Puri Jagannadh for their much-awaited movie "Liger - Saala Crossbreed".

On Friday, Vijay shared the first glimpse of "Liger".

#liger #ligerfirstglimpse #vijaydeverkonda