Rebels says Sugar Bowl has been a long time coming

The Ole Miss Rebels are one win away from a record 11 win season.
The program has done well very quickly under Lane Kiffin but the players haven't forgotten the lean years and all the hard work that has brought them to this point in New Orleans.
We've seen COVID-19 affect college bowl games in the last few days. Ole Miss is dealing with some COVID issues of their own but..