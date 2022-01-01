Kangana Ranaut, Samantha Prabhu share their new year wishes

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut shared what she wishes for 2022.
She says this year she wants less of police complaints and FIRs and more of love letters.
#kanganaranaut #samathaprabhu #newyear2022
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut shared what she wishes for 2022.
She says this year she wants less of police complaints and FIRs and more of love letters.
#kanganaranaut #samathaprabhu #newyear2022
Kangana Ranaut, who is known for speaking her mind, took to Instagram, where she shared a motley of pictures praying at a temple,..