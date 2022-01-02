Muslim women being auctioned on GitHub App as 'Bulli Bai' | Sulli Deals 2.0 | Oneindia News

Complaints about hundreds of Muslim women listed for 'auction' on an app named 'Bulli Bai' with photographs sourced without permission have triggered a major controversy for the second time in less than a year.

