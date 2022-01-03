Twitter Permanently Bans Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene

Twitter Permanently Bans , Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene .

The Georgia Republican's personal Twitter account was banned for good on Jan.

2.

Greene was banned from the platform for repeated posts that spread misinformation about COVID-19.

The account had nearly half a million followers.

We permanently suspended the account you referenced (@mtgreenee) for repeated violations of our COVID-19 misinformation policy.

, Twitter Spokesperson, via CBS News.

We've been clear that, per our strike system for this policy, we will permanently suspend accounts for repeated violations of the policy, Twitter Spokesperson, via CBS News.

Greene continues to have access to her congressional account.

Twitter's decision to ban the U.S. Representative comes as the Delta and Omicron variants are sweeping the country.

Greene responded to the news, saying that Twitter is "an enemy to America and can't handle the truth.".

That's fine, I'll show America we don't need them and it's time to defeat our enemies, Twitter Spokesperson, via CBS News.

Greene has been temporarily banned from Twitter in the past.

In July of 2021, she was banned for 12 hours for using the platform to spread misinformation about COVID-19.

At the time of the ban, Greene posted on Facebook that "Free Speech is under attack.".

She has embraced a number of far-right conspiracy theories pertaining to school shootings in the U.S. and the 9/11 attacks.

Greene's false comments that COVID vaccines are "failing" also led to the end of her committee assignments in Congress