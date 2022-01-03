Jake Paul Will Retire from Boxing If UFC's Dana White Agrees to His List of Demands: '5 Days to Accept'

"To all UFC fighters – time to take a stand and create value for yourselves and peers.
You deserve higher pay, you deserve long term healthcare and above all you deserve freedom," Jake Paul wrote
"To all UFC fighters – time to take a stand and create value for yourselves and peers.
You deserve higher pay, you deserve long term healthcare and above all you deserve freedom," Jake Paul wrote
KFC | One Minute Man
Jake Paul has made the sensational offer to retire from boxing and fight Jorge Masvidal in the UFC if Dana White meets his demands...