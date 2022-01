BJP’s Manoj Tiwari & TMC’s Babul Supriyo test Covid positive among other politicians | Oneindia News

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari and TMC leader and former Lok Sabha member, Babul Supriyo have joined a list of politicians who have tested positive for Covid-19; Today, government sources said that Delhi may see 20-25,000 cases a day by mid-January; At least 50 doctors of Delhi’s AIIMS have gone into isolation after some tested positive while others showed symptoms of Covid-19.

