Jury Finds Elizabeth Holmes Guilty on 4 of 11 Federal Charges

The verdict in the more than three-month trial of the former CEO of blood testing startup Theranos was read out on Jan.

3.

The four charges on which she was found guilty all related to defrauding investors.

The jurors in this 15-week trial navigated a complex case amid a pandemic and scheduling obstacles.

The guilty verdicts in this case reflect Ms. Holmes' culpability in this large-scale investor fraud, and she must now face sentencing for her crimes, Stephanie Hinds, U.S. Attorney, via CNN.

Holmes could be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison and faces fines up to $250,000.

Academics say the rare prosecution of a Silicon Valley CEO has important implications, signaling to the tech industry that "fraud cannot masquerade as innovation.".

This is a verdict that should matter not just to Silicon Valley but to the people who celebrate it, invest in it and use its products.

She was made possible by a Valley business culture that celebrated and encouraged very young, marginally experienced people, Margaret O'Mara, Tech Historian at University of Washington, via CNN.

Academics also say that Holmes' actions and her company were not the result of a silo of innovation.

She was not just the CEO, she was a very powerful CEO in the Silicon Valley model, Margaret O'Mara, Tech Historian at University of Washington, via CNN.

Prosecutor John Bostic stated that Holmes' credibility was intertwined with the tech industry.

By attaching herself to these individuals and organizations, she bolstered Theranos' own credibility, , John Bostic, Holmes Prosecutor, via CNN.

And by exaggerating those contexts, she caused others to believe that Theranos must have the legitimacy of those other entities, John Bostic, Holmes Prosecutor, via CNN.

A mistrial is expected to be declared on three remaining charges over which the jury was deadlocked.

