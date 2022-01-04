Jury Deadlocked on Several Charges , in Elizabeth Holmes' , Criminal Fraud Trial.
On January 3, jurors in the criminal fraud trial of Elizabeth Holmes said they could not reach a unanimous decision on three of 11 charges in a note to the judge.
NPR reports that the note suggests that the jury was able to reach an agreement on at least eight of the counts against the former Silicon Valley executive.
According to NPR, the note ends speculation that the case would end in a mistrial as the jury was unable to reach a verdict at all.
Federal court rules allow for juries to reach verdicts in which some charges remain undecided, but cases such as this are rare.
Deliberations have now gone on for seven days following testimony from dozens of witnesses over the past four months of the trial.
The case has been one of the most high-profile trials in Silicon Valley in decades.
Holmes' company Theranos was a $9 billion venture that promised to revolutionize the health care industry.
The company's technology was said to be able to screen patients for hundreds of diseases with just a drop of blood.
However, the company collapsed in 2018 after reports emerged that its technology could not do as it promised.
Federal prosecutors now accuse Holmes of intentionally deceiving both investors and patients through a large-scale fraud.
If convicted, Holmes faces the maximum possible punishment of 20 years in federal prison.