The Gay Agenda Podcast

The Gay Agenda Podcast Trailer - Netflix - Netflix has launched its first LGBTQ+ podcast - The Gay Agenda, produced by MOST, the home of LGBTQ+ storytelling.

The new podcast takes an entertaining and honest look into the lives of LGBTQ+ creatives at the top of their fields across different industries and celebrates their success stories in the community through a loving and humorous lens.

The Gay Agenda will launch on Monday, January 10, 2022.

The podcast was created by lesbian actress, singer/songwriter, producer and podcaster Jasmin Savoy Brown (she/her, The Leftovers, Yellowjackets, new Scream reboot), who is also currently recording her first EP.

She co-hosts the show with nonbinary actor, comic and playwright Liv Hewson (they/them, Santa Clarita Diet, Yellowjackets, Let It Snow, Bombshell).

On the show, Brown and Hewson interview queer trailblazers in the community and explore the wonderful, funny (and sometimes ridiculous) parts of the LGBTQ+ experience.

Guests include Bex Taylor-Klaus, Natalie Morales, Ally Beardsley, Javicia Leslie, Caleb Hearon, Carmen Maria Machado, Leo Shang and Fortune Fiemster.