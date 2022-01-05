India's first Omicron death in Rajasthan, cases rise to 2,135 | Oneindia News

India has registered its first Omicron related death from Rajasthan on Wednesday.
Omciron variant related Covid-19 cases in the country have risen to 2,135.
#Omicron #Rajasthan #CovidDeaths
India has registered its first Omicron related death from Rajasthan on Wednesday.
Omciron variant related Covid-19 cases in the country have risen to 2,135.
#Omicron #Rajasthan #CovidDeaths
As the cases of the Omicron variant of the SARS-COV2 virus are increasing rapidly across the globe, the United Kingdom reported its..