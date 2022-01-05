India's first Omicron death in Rajasthan, cases rise to 2,135 | Oneindia News
India has registered its first Omicron related death from Rajasthan on Wednesday.

Omciron variant related Covid-19 cases in the country have risen to 2,135.

