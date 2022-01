Sturgeon: NHS staff are 'depleted and ever more exhausted'

First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon has said the NHS workforce is "depleted and ever more exhausted" due to the new wave of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

Despite a lower rate of hospitalisation, the first minister said the "sheer volume of cases" will lead to an increased number of patients with Covid ending up in hospital.

Report by Lewisl.

