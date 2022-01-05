North Korea fires suspected ballistic missile into sea

During Kim’s 10-year rule, North Korea has performed 62 rounds of ballistic missile tests, compared with nine rounds during his grandfather and state founder Kim Il Sung’s 46-year rule, and 22 rounds during Kim Jong Il’s 17-year rule.
Watch VideoNorth Korea fired a ballistic missile into the sea on Wednesday, the U.S. military said, its first weapons launch in..
The South Korean and Japanese militaries say North Korea has fired a suspected ballistic missile into the sea.