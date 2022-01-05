NBA Legend Dwyane Wade Guesses Cheap vs. Expensive Wines

13-time NBA All-Star Dwyane Wade visits Bon Appétit to go in-depth on his life and playing career while tasting a selection of both expensive and affordable wines with sommelier André Hueston Mack.

How well can DWade differentiate between a bottle that goes for hundreds of dollars from one that costs under $20?

Which players did he most love playing against?

Who's in his all-time starting 5?

André and Dwyane cover all these questions and more on this episode of "Through the Grapevine."NBA Champion and Businessman Dwyane Wade is the founder of Wade Cellars with a portfolio comprised of the flagship Wade Cabernet Sauvignon, sourced from Napa’s most iconic vineyards, and the Three by Wade wines, which includes the Rosé, Chenin Blanc, and Cabernet Sauvignon sourced from sustainable vineyards throughout California’s most respected wine regions.

The wines are available for purchase online at www.dwadecellars.com, as well as restaurants, wine shops and national retailers throughout the U.S. Wade’s recently released photographic memoir DWYANE features never-before-seen photos from his life on and off the court and how he built his personal brand into one of the most powerful ones in sports.Follow Andre on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/andrehmack/Shop for the wines and products featured in this episode!Through The Grapevine Wine Shop: https://fave.co/3ocDJl1Round 1: Las Lilas, Vinho Verde Portugal 2020 https://fave.co/32ZJ3zW Round 2: Olivier Rivière, Rioja Mirando al Sur 2015 https://fave.co/3Hsm4MW Round 3: Meo Camuzet Clos de Vougeot Grand Cru 2016 https://fave.co/3EUBjfU Round 4: In Sheep's Clothing, Cabernet Sauvignon, Columbia Valley 2019 https://fave.co/3JGkU2c Round 5: Tolaini, Chianti Classico Gran Selezione 2014 https://fave.co/3JSCobU DWYANE https://amzn.to/34mogr3Hand-made Red Wine Glass - Josephine No 3 https://amzn.to/3EV19QPRiedel Winewings Cabernet Wine Glass https://amzn.to/3mVfJSeSchott Zwiesel Tritan Crystal Glass https://amzn.to/3HQPbtFDouble Hinged Waiter’s Corkscrew https://amzn.to/331gdPEBurlap Wine Bags https://amzn.to/3EV1fIbWhen you buy something through our retail links, we earn an affiliate commission.