Hollywood Boycotts , 2022 Golden Globes , Over Diversity and Ethics Scandal.
'The Independent' reports that this year's Golden Globes ceremony will have no big stars in attendance and no television broadcast.
The unusual broadcast is the result of a Hollywood boycott over an ongoing scandal revolving around the organization's lack of diversity and ethics.
The scandal began after a 'Los Angeles Times' exposé accused the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) of a lack of diversity and "ethical lapses" in its business practices.
At the time of the exposé, the HFPA's voting membership did not have a single Black member.
The HFPA was also accused of a , "culture of corruption" , that allowed companies to buy nominations and even wins.
'The Independent' reports that following the exposé, over 100 public relations firms said they would no longer work with the HFPA.
High-profile stars like Tom Cruise and Scarlett Johansson condemned the organization.
Cruise reportedly returned his three Golden Globes, while Johansson called for a boycott.
NBC, which had aired the ceremony since 1996, canceled its broadcast of the 2022 event.
The HFPA said in a statement that the 2022 ceremony would take place on January 9 at the Beverly Hilton hotel.
The organization said the show would , “shine a light on the long-established philanthropy work of the HFPA, showcasing a range of grantees during the program.".
