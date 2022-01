Defendants cleared of Colston statue criminal damage

Rhian Graham, Milo Ponsford, Sage Willoughby, and Jake Skuse have been cleared at Bristol Crown Court of criminal damage for pulling down a statue of slave trader Edward Colston during a Black Lives Matter protest in June 2020.

Speaking outside of court, Rhian Graham said she was "overwhelmed" in the wake of the jury's verdicts.

Report by Blairm.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn