How Valerie Bertinelli Said Goodbye to 'Soulmate' Eddie Van Halen Before He Died: 'No Greater Love'
How Valerie Bertinelli Said Goodbye to 'Soulmate' Eddie Van Halen Before He Died: 'No Greater Love'

"I loved Ed more than I know how to explain," says Valerie Bertinelli, who shares their love story in Enough Already: Learning to Love the Way I Am Today, which is excerpted exclusively in this week's PEOPLE