Pam & Tommy - Lily James, Sebastian Stan

Pam & Tommy Trailer - mini series - Plot Synopsis: Pam & Tommy depicts the marriage between Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee following the release of their infamous unauthorized sex tape which was recorded privately during their honeymoon.

It stars Lily James and Sebastian Stan as the titular Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee.

- Starring: Sebastian Stan as Tommy Lee, Lily James as Pamela Anderson, Seth Rogen, Nick Offerman