What?, ShahRukh's Son Aryan Khan Seen Urinating Publicly At Airport, Gets Trolled | FACT CHECK

While sharing the viral video, people on social media claimed that Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan urinated on the floor of an airport.
Well have a look at the video to know the actual truth.
While sharing the viral video, people on social media claimed that Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan urinated on the floor of an airport.
Well have a look at the video to know the actual truth.
A video showing a young man urinating in full public glare at an airport in a drunken state has gone viral on the internet...
A video of a man urinating in public at an airport has gone viral on social media and netizens are claiming that the video is that..