The new Genesis G70 Infotainment System

The most athletic sports sedan offered by Genesis, the award winning G70 receives a performance and styling update.

Up front, the new G70 gains the brand’s signature Quad Lamps, featuring super thin LED lamps which stretch outward like the wings of the Genesis emblem.

The low-slung Crest Grille evokes an aggressive stance that emphasizes the G70’s performance character.

Viewed from the side, the new G70’s profile retains the familiar long hood and short front overhang, communicating its agility even when parked.

Four all-new wheel designs further enhance its presence, and a new air extractor positioned aft of the front wheel designed to optimize airflow efficiency.

The Parabolic Line adds an elegant touch over the muscular surfaces, just a like a tailored suit for a world class athlete.

At the rear, Genesis’ signature Quad Lamp taillights and prominent Genesis text over the clean of the surface of the trunk lid shows an unmistakable Genesis identity.

Dual exhaust tips and a body-colored diffuser add the finishing touches to the sport sedan’s updates.