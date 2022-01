Committee chair: PM was right over Xmas Covid restrictions

Chair of the Health and Social Care Committee Jeremy Hunt says Prime Minister Boris Johnson was "right to make the call he did before Christmas" regarding Plan B restrictions instead of a full Covid lockdown.

The former health secretary also appeals for caution with the growing pressure on the NHS and calls for a long-term plan to ease the staffing crisis in hospitals.

Report by Blairm.

