140 doctors in Chandigarh test Covid-19 positive in two days | Oneindia News

With the cases of Covid-19 rising every day, many states are reporting cases of doctors and medical staff testing positive for Covid-19.

In Punjab’s Chandigarh around 140 doctors and staff of PGI have tested positive for Covid-19 in just two days.

